Grad Student Builds a Beautifully Designed Stealth Studio Apartment Inside a Box Van



Tiny House Giant Journey met up with Jason Michael, the owner of a beautifully designed studio apartment built into a box truck for stealth urban living.

The studio is 125 square feet with a great deal of storage space, a full-size kitchen with a microwave, an induction cooktop, and a large chef’s sink. The loft is built over the cab of the truck and Michael, who didn’t want the fuss of a ladder, built a climbing wall to reach it. Michael decided to build the studio to avoid the expense of city living while he’s in grad school.

