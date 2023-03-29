Torch-Wielding Statue of Liberty Zaps a Tyrannosaurus Rex in Clever Model Mashup

Boylei Hobby Time, who previously recreated the “Morning Glory Pool” at Yellowstone National Park, assembled a model of the beloved Statue of Liberty and turned her into a plasma torch-wielding defender against an attacking Tyrannosaurus Rex who just wanted to knock Lady Liberty off of her pedestal. This model mashup diorama has a lot of symbolism attached to it, as described by the maker himself.

What started as a random combination of models from my collection, became an artistic portrayal of the conflict of Tyranny and Liberty.