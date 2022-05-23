An Amazingly Realistic Diorama of the Iconic Morning Glory Pool at Yellowstone National Park

Boylei Hobby Time created an amazingly detailed diorama of the iconic “Morning Glory Pool” at Yellowstone National Park. Boylei not only recreated the beautiful colors that gave the hot spring its name, but he also added a monster with glowing eyes at the bottom to address a myth from the Old West, miniature plants and foliage, and a group of old-timey visitors on the side.

This week, I recreated one of my favorite sights in Yellowstone, Morning Glory Pool. I added some glowing eyes to the bottom of the pool to suggest the presence of something large and scary and bring Yellowstone into the setting of the Wild Imaginary West.