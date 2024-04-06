Incredible Footage of the Statue of Liberty Shaking During the 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake in New York City

EarthCam captured incredible footage of the Statue of Liberty shaking during the very unexpected 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook New York City and much of the Northeast United States on Friday, April 5, 2024.

EarthCam captured the moment a 4.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in New Jersey shook residents in surrounding states and New York City on Friday morning.

The epicenter of the quake was in Lebanon, New Jersey and the tremors and aftershocks were felt around the New York City metropolitan area, Philadelphia, and even as far away as Boston. This was the strongest earthquake to hit the area since 1884.

Here’s More Information About the Quake

Lady Liberty Was Struck By Lightning the Day Before

British photographer Dan Martland captured stunning photographs of Lady Liberty as she was being struck by lightning on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The Statue of Liberty getting zapped by a bolt of Lightning.



It was tough week for the old broad, but she’s still standing proudly.