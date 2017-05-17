A Colorful Dress Made Completely Out of Four Years Worth of Recycled Starburst Wrappers

Artist Emily Seilhamer has created a adorably colorful dress that’s made completely of recycled Starburst wrappers that she and her family have collected over four years. Per Seilhamer, this dress has a great deal of sentimental meaning to her because she and her husband met over a pack of the chewy candy, which was also his favorite. In addition to the dress, Seilhamer created a cute pair of shoes and a corsage to match the dress.

My husband and I met when he offered me a pack of Starburst a few years before the project started. As his favorite candy he began to save grocery bags full of wrappers for me…I’ve been saving Starburst wrappers diligently (with the help of friends and family) for 4 years to create this dress. After enough were saved I organized them into colors, ironed them, folded them into links, and made candy wrapper chains. With the use of elastic thread, I was able to sew the links together into a “fabric” to create the dress.