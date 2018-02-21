Laughing Squid

The Force of Sound, A Look at How the Sound Design Was Created for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Force of Sound” is a magical episode of ABC News‘ digital documentary series, ABC News Features, providing a behind the scenes look at how the sound design was created for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They conduct fascinating interviews with director Rian Johnson and the amazing audio talents at Lucasfilm and Skywalker Sound. The 26-minute feature is currently available to stream on the ABC News website.

