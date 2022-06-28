An Amusing Series That Reimagines Obi-Wan Kenobi as a Free Wheeling Drug Addict Named Larry

Auralnauts have quite amusing reimagined the rather solemn Obi-Wan Kenobi as a freewheeling drug addict named Larry. Using footage from Star Wars films and the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, they present a combination of bad lip-reading and reinterpreted intentions within a scene.

If you have the time to listen, old Obi Wan Steven Ben Larry Bongjo Kenobi will tell you stories about the glory days. Stories you wouldn’t, and probably shouldn’t believe.

This is the first part of what is promised to be a continuing saga.