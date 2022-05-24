Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford Talk ‘Star Wars’ on The Mike Douglas Show’ in 1977

Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford, stars of the newly released Star Wars movie, talked about their experience of being an ensemble cast on a 1977 episode of The Mike Douglas Show.

The stars of the surprise blockbuster STAR WARS talk to Mike Douglas: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford

Douglas first met with Fisher, whom he had known for a long time, where she talked about growing up with movie star parents, her first role in the 1975 film Shampoo, and what she liked about playing Princess Leia.

George has written terrific characters for all of us. He didn’t write sort of the “Oh God please help me please, they’re chasing me, the Storm Troopers”. that’s no longer believable… she’s a very independent girl. She goes swinging across and shoots Storm Troopers, hangs around with Wookiees and Jawas and Sand People.

Harrison and Hamill joined them after the commercial break. Harrison talked about compromises in making films, while Hamill talked about playing the good guy for once.

It started out they wanted a character who looked innocent and would probably the last person that anyone suspected to be the bad character and I just got on a roll I started getting junkies and snipers and murderers and the name of the game is just to work.. I’ve never played a hero before. I mean George has given us this great opportunity.

Here’s Carrie’s first role in Shampoo

