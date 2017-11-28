Laughing Squid

An Analysis of the Symbolism, Theories, and Ideologies Behind Star Wars Lightsabers

In honor of Star Wars: The Last Jedi hitting theaters next month, ScreenPrism created an insightful video analysis of the symbolism, theories and ideologies behind the iconic Jedi weapon of choice, the lightsaber.

The lightsaber is the Force made visible, sensible, concrete — the mental transformed into the physical. What really makes the lightsaber special is that it’s the bridge between the Force that’s felt inwardly, and the Force that’s manifested in the outer world. The lightsaber is not just elegant and civilized — it’s inspirational, telling us that what we feel and believe can have a direct, visible mark on the world… if we understand how to access and control the Force.

