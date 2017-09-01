A Star Wars Galactic Necklace Featuring Popular Planets and Spaceships

Looking at the necklace straight on, at the farthest left we start with a few Core Worlds (Coruscant and Alderaan) and then we move off into the Outer Rim Territories, including mostly planets but also a few of everybody’s favorite moons and an asteroid belt. And, of course, the Death Star. This comes in a lovely box, ready to gift, with a key inside the lid like one you’d find in a box of chocolates. Protip: Don’t eat Sullust. It’s one of those nasty cherry ones. (Also, it’s a rock. We highly advise against eating rocks.)

ThinkGeek is featuring a Star Wars Galactic Necklace that comes equipped with some of the more popular planets, spaceships, and an asteroid belt from a galaxy far, far away.

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!