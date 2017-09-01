Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Star Wars Galactic Necklace Featuring Popular Planets and Spaceships

by at on

Star Wars Galactic Necklace

ThinkGeek is featuring a Star Wars Galactic Necklace that comes equipped with some of the more popular planets, spaceships, and an asteroid belt from a galaxy far, far away.

Looking at the necklace straight on, at the farthest left we start with a few Core Worlds (Coruscant and Alderaan) and then we move off into the Outer Rim Territories, including mostly planets but also a few of everybody’s favorite moons and an asteroid belt. And, of course, the Death Star. This comes in a lovely box, ready to gift, with a key inside the lid like one you’d find in a box of chocolates. Protip: Don’t eat Sullust. It’s one of those nasty cherry ones. (Also, it’s a rock. We highly advise against eating rocks.)

Star Wars Galactic Necklace

Star Wars Galactic Necklace

Star Wars Galactic Necklace

Star Wars Galactic Necklace

Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Related Laughing Squid Posts



Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy