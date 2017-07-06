Disney & Lucasfilm Release First 3 Episodes of Their Animated Miniseries ‘Star Wars: Forces of Destiny’

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny is an animated miniseries, created by Disney and Lucasfilm, that takes place around all eras of the Star Wars universe. It celebrates and gives us a better look at some of Star Wars‘ most courageous and inspirational female characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley), Leia Organa (Shelby Young), Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). The first 3 episodes of the 16 episode miniseries are currently available to view online. The entire series will continue to release online and then on the Disney Channel in fall 2017.

“Star Wars Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage, or Ahsoka’s tenacity,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “We’re thrilled that so many of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience Star Wars.”