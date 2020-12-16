Previously Unreleased Behind-The-Scenes Footage From ‘Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back’

Good Morning America shared rare behind-the-scenes footage from Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary. This previously unreleased footage features bloopers, silly cast moments unfinished and cut scenes, and narration by George Lucas, among others.

