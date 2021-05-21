Citizen Introduces Two Old School Ana-Digi Watches in Tribute to the ‘Star Wars’ Rebel Pilot and Trench Run

Citizen Watch has partnered with Lucasfilm to introduce two new Star Wars themed watches to their extensive collection. Both watches are old school analog-digital temperature watches that were popular in the 1980s and pay tribute to both the Rebel Pilot and the Trench Run Defense.

The Rebel Pilot watch comes in silver stainless steel and features Rebel Alliance colors.

May the Force be with you, with this Rebel Pilot-inspired watch from Citizen celebrating the Star Wars™ galaxy. Inspired by an original Citizen analog-digital watch from the 1980s, this stainless steel rectangular case watch is packed with features, including dual time and subdials with both the Rebel Alliance logo and the X-Wing with Rebel-inspired colors. It also includes an alarm, the digital time, and the temperature, making it a unique and stand-out timepiece.

The Trench Run watch comes in black stainless steel with alternating views.

Star Wars™ fans new and old alike will want to be part of the action with this exclusive Trench Run watch from Citizen. Inspired by an original Citizen analog-digital watch from the 1980s, it features a rectangular black stainless steel case, with a dial packed with features, including dual time in both X-Wing and Tie Fighter Pilot views, an alarm, the digital time, and the temperature, making it a unique and stand-out timepiece. This watch requires a battery. No matter which side of The Force you are loyal to, this Star Wars watch will always be up for the job — whether it’s the Kessel Run or a daring attack on the Death Star™.

Both watches have their Star Wars counterparts engraved on the back.

via Mike Shouts