Amusing Parody of a ‘Star Wars’ Cantina Conversation

Comedy sketch group Wizard With Guns quite amusingly acted out a parody of what appeared to be a covert conversation between a newly solo Han Solo and an informer inside a typical Star Wars cantina.

Dear Chewie, There’s no easy way to say this but I think it’s time we part ways. That’s right, its time this Solo goes solo dolo.

As with the scene in Star Wars IV: A New Hope, the faux Solo has a conversation with a being who didn’t speak the same language. Unlike the original scene, this Solo didn’t understand a word that was being said.

I don’t understand a word you’re saying. We’ve been at this for hours. You’re just supposed to tell me the coordinates to the enemy’s secret planet gun. You know, the planet that’s actually a gun but also it shoots planets. Please just try to communicate because we don’t have time.

This went on for a while until he thought he got the answer he needed. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a tragic misunderstanding of mistaken identity.



Here’s the original scene from Star Wars IV: A New Hope.