A Hilarious ‘Behind the Music’ Faux Documentary About the Famous Star Wars Cantina Band

During his final night at San Diego Comic-Con, CONAN presented a hilarious faux-documentary in the classic “Behind the Music” style faux documentary about Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes, most famously known as the Star Wars Cantina Band. Music business luminaries as Michael McDonald, Kurt Loder, Don Was Shep Gordon Sethey Boone (Paul Rudd) and Bingo Fleming (Conan O’Brien), recalled the band’s rise to fame and eventual fall into obscurity, while the reunited band questioned whether or not they liked each other
