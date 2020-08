Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Video editor Duncan Robson (previously) created “Star Turns”, a dizzyingly brilliant compilation of GIFs that show celebrities turning their heads back and forth using only film and television posters.

Compilation of gifs made between December 2019 and June 2020.

Here are some of the other individual GIFs, pre-compilation.

via Born in Space