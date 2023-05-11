The Evolution of the ‘Star Trek’ Enterprise Bridge

John de Lancie, the incredible actor behind the mischievous character Q in Star Trek and Picard, offered a wonderful tour inside the bridge of every USS Enterprise for The Roddenberry Archive. For this, de Lancie describes the history and evolution of each ship. He also explains how it was designed, how it was used on set, for which series it was used, and in what year.

