Masked ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Actors Reunite to Celebrate Sir Patrick Stewart’s 80th Birthday

On June 14, 2020, several actors from Star Trek: The Next Generation gathered around the pool with protective masks on their faces to celebrate the 80th birthday of the legendary Sir Patrick Stewart (Captain Jean-Luc Picard).

Surrounding the birthday boy are actors Michael Dorn (Lieutenant Worf), Marina Sirtis (Commander Deanna Troi), Gates McFadden (Doctor Beverly Crusher), Brent Spiner (Lt. Commander Data/Lore), and Levar Burton (Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge). Executive Producer Rick Berman was also present on this happy day.

A Covid compliant, socially distanced and masked observation of the 80th Birthday of a legend and a friend. #bydhttmwfi pic.twitter.com/ibgEB1I90T — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 14, 2020

In a wonderful coincidence, Sir Patrick’s 80th reading of Shakespeare’s sonnets occurred the eve on his 80th birthday.

Sir Ian McKellan stepped in for a “guest sonnet” while Sir Patrick was celebrating his birthday.

Sunny and my team took over for my birthday and arranged this gift for today’s reading: Sonnet 81 by Ian McKellen. Thank you, dear Ian.

Gates McFadden composed her own lovely sonnet to Sir Patrick.

?@SirPatStew? ??@CBSAllAccess? Happy 80th Birthday! Here is my sonnet to YOU about beautiful friendships. love you??????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vtvI6qQLCt — Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) July 13, 2020

Levar Burton posted a beautiful picture of himself and Sir Patrick.

Happy Birthday, Patrick! You are and always will be, in my estimation, as cool as cucumber soup.

And actor Wil Wheaton (Lieutenant Junior Grade Wesley Crusher) presented a lovely case of “bedhead” while wishing Sir Patrick a happy birthday over a cup of coffee.