Sir Patrick Stewart Reads One Shakespeare Sonnet Each Day In Order to Keep the Doctor Away

Sir Patrick Stewart (previously) randomly and elegantly recited Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116 to his fans on social media. The response was so wonderful that the velvet-voiced actor decided to read one Shakespeare sonnet aloud each day in hopes of “keeping the doctor away”. Stewart explained that his mother told him that apples did this, so sonnets should too.