Sir Patrick Stewart Reads One Shakespeare Sonnet Each Day In Order to Keep the Doctor Away

Sir Patrick Stewart (previously) randomly and elegantly recited Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116 to his fans on social media. The response was so wonderful that the velvet-voiced actor decided to read one Shakespeare sonnet aloud each day in hopes of “keeping the doctor away”. Stewart explained that his mother told him that apples did this, so sonnets should too.
I was delighted by the response to my posting of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116. It has led me to undertake what follows. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn’t much) and as she put it in front of me she would say: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”?