A Wonderful Graphic That Plots the Complex Diverging Timelines Within the Entirety of ‘Star Trek’

Totty of Trek on the Tube has compiled a wonderful graphic that plots the complex diverging timelines within the entire Star Trek franchise into visual means. This account begins with the Star Trek: Enterprise in 2151 and continues through the various series and the numerous timelines developed by temporal incursions, anomalies, time jumps, and mirror universes. Totty stated that this was the “simplest possible timeline”, although others have added their additional information according to their own interpretations.

To celebrate the end of 2020, here is the 2021 version of our “simplest possible” timeline of Star Trek.