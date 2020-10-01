A Clever Fan Edited ‘B-Sides’ Series That Focuses on Secondary Subplots in Episodes of ‘Star Trek: TNG’

Star Trek TNG B-Sides is a clever fan edited series that recontextualizes the secondary subplot that arise within episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation to make them the primary focus. The result is an entertaining series of 15-minute videos that effectively look at things in a different way than the original.

Uncovering the lost stories and forgotten side plots of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Sometimes it just takes a little creative editing to change the context of a familiar story.

