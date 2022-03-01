An Amusing Compilation of ‘Star Trek’ Physicians Proclaiming ‘I’m a Doctor Not a…’

Trekker John DiMarco, who previously charted out the history of Time Warp jumps and the history of transporters, put together an amusing compilation of physicians from different Star Trek series proclaiming “I’m a doctor, not a…”. This line was first uttered by Dr. Leonard McCoy from the original series. Subsequent doctors from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: First Contact, and Star Trek: Enterprise followed suit.

During The Original Series, Dr. Leonard McCoy was very thorough at informing his crewmates about all the things that he, as a doctor, was not. Over the years, other famous Star Trek physicians carried on the fine tradition, which we document in this video.