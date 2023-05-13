An Endearing Compilation of Data’s Cat Spot on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

Trekker John DiMarco compiled an endearing array of appearances by Data‘s beloved cat Spot on Star Trek: The Next Generation. While Spot was always an orange cat, she wasn’t always portrayed by the same orange cat. Nevertheless, she was a beloved part of the team.

I’ve written my next poem in honor of my cat. I call it “Ode to Spot”. …Please enjoy this Star Trek compilation about Data’s cat Spot, who has undergone some changes over the years.

Here’s Data’s “Ode to Spot” from Season 6, Episode 5 of the series.

Brett Spiner shared his real feelings about working with Spot during MegaCon Orlando.