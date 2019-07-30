The Late Stan Lee Shares How Much He Loved to Make Cameo Appearances in Marvel Movies

With the home release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel released two incredible bonus compilations that pay tribute to the late, greatly missed Stan Lee. In both compilations, the ever-gracious Lee talks about his joy to watch his original creations come to life, how much he loves making cameo appearances in Marvel movies, and how grateful he feels to be so lucky in life.

In the days I was writing these things I never thought it would turn into something like this. This is just unbelievable. It is indescribable to work with creative people, especially people who make movies. … It’s overwhelming when I think about it and I keep saying to myself I can’t believe this is me. I can’t believe I lucked out this way.