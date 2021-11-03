Artists Build a ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Optical Illusion

South African land artist Strijdom van der Merwe partnered with Taiwanese artist Chou Sheng-hsien to build a wonderful optical illusion sculpture that looks like a “Stairway to Heaven” but when viewed at a different angle is actually just a very tall ladder.

Staircase to Heaven. Sculpture for Nanhui. Taiwan.

This sculpture was part of the Nanhui Art Project in Taitung County, Taiwan for which 14 artists, including van der Merwe, created installations for the waterside city. The theme for 2021 was “Sicevudan Forward From Here”. The installations will be available through November 14, 2021.

The long-awaited 2021 South Art Season will kick off on 7/30! The 14 works are set along the beautiful natural landscape of the four villages and tribes in Nanhui. …take a short trip to the south to experience the works that blend the landscape and the local humanities. The unique charm blooming on the ground is amazing.

