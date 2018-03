In this video I make a Pringle Ringle! I talk about the physics of stacking and talk about how it is possible to stack something in a circle. I even talk about how to stack sticks to get the maximum projection. Watch this amazing stacking feat and even try it yourself!

The host of The Action Lab sat down to demonstrate and explain how he was able to successfully stack Pringles potato chips in a complete circle without the use of glue.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently operated web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!