Culinary Still Lifes Featuring Artfully Stacked Food

Photographer Chang Ki Chung creates gorgeous culinary still lifes out of artfully stacked food. His latest series was commissioned by the French newspaper LeMonde and features a new still life each week.

Per Chung, his food photography grew out of his love of cooking.

(translated) I used to do portrait photography before moving my studio out of the city and into the country in 1993; that is when I began making still-life photographs. The first things I started to shoot were the small plants growing low on the grounds in the fields around me. Then, as I started to cook for myself, cooking materials and kitchen utensils became the objects of my still lives.

