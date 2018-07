Jeb Corlis, a professional BASE jumper, wing suit flyer and photographer, took his 360° GoPro Fusion camera with him and held onto it tightly with a selfie stick while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain. The resulting footage after stabilization revealed a wonderfully kaleidoscopic, slightly dizzying, trippy adventure up and down the track.

Aly and I went to magic mountain to ride rollercoaster for her birth day and we filmed it with the new Fusion from GoPro