An Animated Tour of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis

3D animator Jared Owen, who gives wonderfully animated tours of international landmarks, virtually deconstructed the renowned Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri is right along the Mississippi River. It was designed by Finnish-American Eero Saarinen and built in the 1960s. It’s called an Orthotropic Design because the structure on the outside supports all the weight. The shape of the Arch is an Inverted Catenary Curve.

He also provided the history of the Arch, noting its features, its unique construction, and the interior tram that runs inside.

The Tram system was designed by Dick Bowser. There are eight cars on each side – each tram car can fit 5 people. You enter the museum by going underground. There’s a museum inside with six separate areas to learn more about the arch.