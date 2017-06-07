Laughing Squid

A Squishy Faced Cat Purrs Like Crazy as He Gets a Really Yummy Head Massage From His Human

An adorable cat named Chubs loaned his wonderfully squishy face to the YouTube channel Furry Relaxation, where he purred away as the resident human plied him with really yummy head and body massages for close to ten minutes. The even beat of Chubs’ gentle purring is wonderfully calming ASMR and lives up to the name of the channel.

I cannot get over how squishy Chubs is. This adorable cuddler purrs like crazy during his squishy face massage. 9:00 includes some bonus ASMR binaural fabric sounds. *Best heard with headphones. ASMR Triggers: purring, petting, tapping

via Digg

