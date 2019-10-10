Thrifty Squirrel Stores Over 200 Nuts Under Car Hood

Photographer Chris Persic was in for quite a surprise when his wife called him to let him know that there was something wrong with her car. She opened the hood, saw what was inside and sent him a picture. The engine block was covered in grass with over 200 walnuts hidden inside. It appears that a thrifty squirrel was happily making a cozy nest for winter – too bad these humans had to go and ruin that particular plan.

Here’s a little PSA for everyone on this rainy Monday: Rodents and vehicles do not mix…My wife called me from Northland Library and said that her car smelt like it was burning, and was making a weird sound. I told her to pop the hood, and this is the picture that she sent me! … Was absolutely nuts…no pun intended

via CNN