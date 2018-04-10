Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Tiny Squirrel Who Lost Her Front Legs to a Trap Learns to Walk With a Custom Wheeled Prothesis

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Karamel Squirrel With Prothesis

A tiny little squirrel was found caught in an animal trap in Batman, Turkey and brought to the local animal hospital. The injuries were so severe however, that the doctor’s turned to Tayfun Demir, a compassionate man in Istanbul who already rescued other squirrels. Demir generously took the squirrel into his home and named her Karamel. He then recruited the assistance of benevolent volunteers including three professionals from the Istanbul Ayd?n University – orthotist Mustafa Gültekin, orthopedist Tolgay ?atana, and physical therapist Eylem Küçük – to help rehabilitate and create a wheeled prothesis for this tiny patient.

Karamel underwent two surgeries, one lasting six hours. Saving Karamel’s legs became impossible due to gangrene. But a specially constructed prosthesis allowed Karamel to be outfitted with wheels. The rehab team is getting Karamel accustomed to such a device, and making adjustments to ensure a good fit for their final design.

The prothesis has gone through many iterations, but as of April 10, 2018, Karamel has been fitted with the final version of the prothesis.

(translated)The moment has come and the Squirrel Caramel has begun running with the prosthesis.

Final version of Karamel's Prothesis

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP