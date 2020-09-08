fbpx

Squirrel Begs to Drink From a Man’s Bottle of Water

A heartbreaking video captured by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows a tiny squirrel scampering around the legs of an unsuspecting couple in an attempt to get their attention. The squirrel then got up on hind legs with arms outreached towards the man, who holding a bottle of water. After a few moments, the man leaned down and put the bottle to the squirrel’s mouth. The thirsty Sciuridae drank it all then scurried away, fully satiated.

