How the Honeycomb (Dalgona) Featured in a ‘Squid Game’ Challenge Is Made

With the resurgence of childhood games that were seen in the immensely popular Squid Game series, Food Insider producer Carly Danner and editor Adrian Traviezo revisited their 2019 video about Dalgona (ppopgi), a South Korean sponge toffee candy that is often sold by vendors on the street. The honeycomb game that came out of this sweet treat was from vendors who would let the customer have it for free if they could cut out the embedded design without cracking the candy.

Dalgona, a sweet sponge candy, is a popular Korean street snack. Also known as ppopgi, the candy became popular in the ’70s and continues to be a nostalgic treat. Some vendors will give you one for free if you can get the shape out without cracking it.

Here’s a full version of the 2019 video.

Since the release of the series, a number of people have tried making Dalgona on their own.

…this dalgona candy will live forever in my childhood memories, and it’s still a popular street food in Korea.