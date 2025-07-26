Robotic Spy Cuttlefish Documents the Struggle Between a Real Cuttlefish and a Hungry Seal

A robotic spy cuttlefish by John Downer Productions documented the struggle between a real version of the cephalopod and a New Zealand fur seal who was counting on a seafood dinner in a fascinating clip from the David Tennant narrated BBC/PBS series Spy in the Ocean.

Cuttlefish are experts of disguise – they need to be when a New Zealand Fur Seals are present – while all our Robot Spy Cuttlefish can do…is hide!

Once trapped in the seal’s jaws, the clever cuttlefish released a cloud of ink to disorient the mammal and then used jet propulsion to swim away for a bit. When this occurred a second time, the cloud and jet propulsion allowed the cuttlefish to escape and use camouflage to effectively hide from the seal in the seaweed.

The spy cuttlefish was a little more interactive in a previous clip.