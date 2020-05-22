Spot the Four-Legged Robot Goes to Work on the Farm

ROCOS, a robotics company in New Zealand, demonstrates how Spot, the nimble four-legged robot by Boston Robotics, could be put to work on a farm. Spot’s autonomous nature means that it can herd sheep, report on weather conditions, check crop growth, and do whatever else is necessary to get the job done.

The use of autonomous robots in agriculture is increasing the efficiency of food production. Robots, like Spot from Boston Dynamics, increase accuracy in yield estimates, relieve the strain of worker shortages, and create precision in farming.

via Boing Boing