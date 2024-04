Spoon Feeding Animals As Seen Through the Spoon’s Point of View

The caretakers at Peak Wildlife Park in the Staffordshire Moorlands in England, spoon fed a number of their small animals one at a time, capturing their delightful responses from the spoon’s point of view. The animals, which included lemurs, penguins, kangaroos, chickens, otters, arctic foxes, meerkats, were all very excited for their personal tidbits.

Spoon Feeding Animals POV