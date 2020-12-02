fbpx

Spinning an Apple on a Stream of Compressed Air Until it Explodes Captured in 28,500 FPS Slow Motion

In a hovering episode of The Slow Mo Guys (prevoiusly), host Gavin Free carefully balanced a red apple upon the streaming force of compressed air, making it appear to endlessly spin and change shape while defying gravity. This continued until the fruit split open due to external pressure.

Compressed air can be used to levitate rounded objects. Sometimes said rounded objects start spinning so fast that they give up on being round objects.

Not happy with how the video was being represented visually, Free got ahold of an incredible camera that captured the apple spinning and bursting at 28,500 frames per second. The results are remarkable.

