The Slow Mo Guys Spin a Laserdisc So Fast That It Turns Into Deadly Shrapnel

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys who previously captured super slow motion footage of a vinyl record spinning so fast that it shattered into approximately 50,000 pieces, did much the same with a classic Laserdisc of The Juror. While the prismatic disc looked very pretty, its shrapnel was incredibly lethal. As aptly demonstrated by an innocent hanging watermelon and the wooden safety cage.

Finding out how fast a laserdisc needs to spin before it explodes into shrapnel. Don’t try this at home!

Luckily, the guys bought the Laserdiscs in bulk.

I bought a bundle of 10 on eBay for $30 and told the guy to send me the 10 least wanted/hardest to sell/most beat up discs in his eBay store. This was his selection.