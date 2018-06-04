Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured super slow motion footage of an experiment where they spun a vinyl record so fast that it shattered into approximately 50,000 pieces. The slow motion segments were filmed at 12,500 fps with a Phantom v2640 camera.
