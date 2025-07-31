Elton John Joins Spinal Tap for a Rousing Rendition of ‘Stonehenge’ During the Final Show in New Orleans

The great Elton John joined Spinal Tap in a rousing rendition of their hit song “Stonehenge” during the band’s final show in New Orleans, as documented in the new movie and accompanying album This Is Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Notably present this time is an appropriately sized Stonehenge prop for the “druids” to dance around.

“The End Continues” is the newest album from Spinal Tap, in conjunction with the forthcoming sequel, ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.’ Both the second film and album are set to release on September 12, 2025. The 13-track album includes new original songs and classics with features from Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.