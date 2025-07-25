‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ – The Legendary Band Reunites for One Final Concert in New Orleans

The original members of the band Spinal Tap are reuniting for a final show at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, which is documented in the new film This Is Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, 41 years after the release of the original film This Is Spinal Tap.

Actors Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer reprise their respective roles from 1984 as Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, and Derek Smalls. Sadly, the band is still without a drummer as the last one, like his multiple predecessors, unexpectedly dropped dead.

David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls are drawn back together for one last concert. …The film blends the same musical mayhem and satire that made the original a cult classic and features some fantastic rock cameos in the process. Will this concert be their triumphant return, or just another Stonehenge-sized catastrophe?

While the band has performed live on numerous occasions over the years, this is the first extended interview they’ve given as a band since 1984. Director Rob Reiner also reprises his role as Marty DiBergi, the hapless documentary filmmaker.

SPINAL TAP is back! After a 15-year hiatus…Documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi returns to explore what the band members have been up to and immortalize the concert reunion.

Several famous musicians also make appearances.

Featuring Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Questlove, and more.

