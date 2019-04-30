Elvis Costello Joins Spinal Tap Onstage During Tribeca Film Festival to Celebrate 35th Anniversary of the Film

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the classic rock parody film This Is Spinal Tap, the original members of the band, Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), performed an acoustic show at the Beacon Theater in New York City during the Tribeca Film Festival. The great Elvis Costello joined the band onstage for a rousing version of their popular hit from the 1960s “Gimme Some Money”.

Christopher Guest, @theharryshearer, Micheal McKean (@MJMcKean), @robreiner, and many more on the red carpet at the Beacon to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the classic film ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ during the 2019 @Tribeca Film Festival #Tribeca2019 (?: Scott Levy/MSG Photos) pic.twitter.com/DW02RkH4Un — Beacon Theatre (@BeaconTheatre) April 28, 2019

The actors joined director Rob Reiner for a round of interviews after a screening of the film.

via Boing Boing