Spicy Kitten Goes From Feral to Forever Home

Compassionate cat rescuer Cass Perchoux found a very spicy feral kitten underneath a trash bin near her home. The kitten, whom she named Church, had never had any human interaction before and responded to Cass as one would expect. After some time, Cass was able to swaddle the kitten and get him to eat. A well-fed Church slowly began to respond to Cass’ overtures until an extraordinary trust developed between the two, and he learned how to trust humans.

I knew at that point that we had made such progress. That we had made a breakthrough together. Once he got more comfortable we were watching him be on the bed and play for the first time …it’s Indescribable to gain the trust of a cat I was very grateful that church had finally accepted me

After some time, Church was ready for adoption. The process went very well, and Cass knew that Church was going to a loving forever home.

One girl was persistent. I knew that she was the one and they drove hours to come get Church. Church wasn’t afraid of her. He went right into her arms started falling asleep. This was it. This was what was meant to be.