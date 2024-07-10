A Sweet Special Needs Cat With a Medical Condition That Causes Hallucinations

A really sweet special needs calico cat named Lily was adopted by a very generous human named Sarah who was informed by the North Shore Animal League that Lily had toxoplasmosis and feline hyperethesia, the former causes neurological deficits, and the latter causes her to experience hallucinations out of nowhere.

The condition also causes her to have these hyperesthesia episodes. the hypesthesia episodes are actually… it looks like Lily’s attacking some something that’s not their. You’ll see hear people say it looks like my cat’s seen a ghost or I think my cat sees ghosts. She’ll get very hissy and grow and she kind of just lunges at nothing we’ve gotten it under control more with a medication but she’s actually medication free most of the time.

Sarah explained that she loves to work with special needs cats and feels that Lily is a tremendous addition to her life.

You just have to meet Lily where she’s at and understand her. She’s just so one of a kind. I’ve never met another cat like Lily. The way that she interprets life is very different. I always say wish I could see through her eyes and see what she really sees or feels.