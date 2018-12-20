Laughing Squid

Adorable Special Needs Cat With Big Fangs Sits Atop a Magnificently Oversized Enchanted Forest Cat Tree

An absolutely adorable black cat named Wolfie had a difficult start to life. Rescued off of Skid Row in Los Angeles with his siblings, Wolfie was diagnosed with a blockage in his esophagus which left him clinging to life. Luckily, Jacqueline Santiago came along and rescued this tiny kitten with oversized canines.

A year later and Wolfie is thriving on a liquid diet and really enjoying himself atop an oversized cat tree built by Hollywood Kitty Company that looks like it came right out of an enchanted forest. Santiago’s roommate actually commissioned the tree for her cat Leonidas the Great, but all felines in the house are welcome to enjoy.

