Man Hilariously Speaks Spanish With a Southern Accent

Traveler Ford Quarterman, an ex-pat who lives in Mexico and a self-described “gringo who is in love with Latin America”, quite hilariously demonstrated what the Spanish language sounds like when spoken by someone with a deep Southern accent.

Redneck Spanish…Gringo Redneck Spanish

As it turns out, Quarterman actually speaks the language with a flawless accent.

Quarterman learned Spanish while he was traveling the world.

via Digg