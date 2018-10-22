Laughing Squid

A Brilliant Spaghetti Western Style Guitar Cover of the Iconic Ozzy Osbourne Song ‘Crazy Train’

A fully costumed Steve Onotera, aka Samurai Guitarist, performed a brilliant cover of the Ozzy Osbourne song “Crazy Train” in style of a classic Spaghetti Western score. Onotero had previously played in this style with the Michael Jackson song “Billie Jean”.

It’s 1880, a bandit stole your horse forcing you to ride the rail. You’re about to take off from Dodge City, the conductor yells “ALLLL ABOOOOOARRRRDDDD” and starts laughing manically. This is “Crazy Train” as if it were the soundtrack to a spaghetti western.



