SpaceX Falcon Heavy Successfully Lands All Three Boosters at the Same Time on First Operational Mission

On April 11, 2019, the incredibly powerful SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket (previously) was officially launched on its first operational mission since “Starman” was sent into space on a February 2018 test run. The 2019 Arabsat-6A launch from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center was wildly successful with all three of its boosters landing at the same time at the right locations.

The mega-rocket, dubbed the most powerful launcher in operation, blasted off at 6:35 p.m. EDT (2235 GMT). It lifted off here from the same site that once hosted NASA’s Apollo moon missions and its fleet of space shuttles: historic Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. About 34 minutes later, the rocket deployed Arabsat-6A, an advanced communications satellite that will provide internet and communications services to residents of the Middle East, Africa and parts of Europe. ….All three boosters of the Falcon Heavy rocket that launched the Arabsat-6A mission landed safely. Two landed on the ground in Florida and one on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean