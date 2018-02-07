SpaceX Sends a Red Tesla Roadster Into Space With Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’ Playing in an Endless Loop

With the historic launch and test flight of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy on February 6, 2018, wunderkind Elon Musk sent a red Tesla Roadster into space with the David Bowie song “Life on Mars” playing on the stereo in an endless loop, the graphic display reading “Don’t Panic” and a fully astronautical attired “Starman” behind the wheel.

The floating Tesla had been depicted in the excellent animation describing the events of the launch, but the reality of a live stream showing a car floating in space towards Mars, endlessly playing David Bowie with a reassuring iconic message from The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, is something of which legends are made.

There’s a starman waiting in the sky

He’d like to come and meet us

But he thinks he’d blow our minds

There’s a starman waiting in the sky

He’s told us not to blow it

Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile – David Bowie “Starman“

View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently, there is a car in orbit around Earth. pic.twitter.com/QljN2VnL1O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

Currently over Australia ?? pic.twitter.com/HAya3E6OEJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

Starman in Red Roadster A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:50pm PST

Incredible footage from SpaceX showing the historic launch of the Falcon Heavy on February 6, 2018.

Here’s stunning footage of the side boosters as they return to Earth with astounding pinpoint accuracy, just as it was depicted in the animation.