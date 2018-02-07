Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

SpaceX Sends a Red Tesla Roadster Into Space With Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’ Playing in an Endless Loop

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Starman Tesla in Space Towards Mars

With the historic launch and test flight of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy on February 6, 2018, wunderkind Elon Musk sent a red Tesla Roadster into space with the David Bowie song “Life on Mars” playing on the stereo in an endless loop, the graphic display reading “Don’t Panic” and a fully astronautical attired “Starman” behind the wheel.

The floating Tesla had been depicted in the excellent animation describing the events of the launch, but the reality of a live stream showing a car floating in space towards Mars, endlessly playing David Bowie with a reassuring iconic message from The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, is something of which legends are made.

There’s a starman waiting in the sky
He’d like to come and meet us
But he thinks he’d blow our minds
There’s a starman waiting in the sky
He’s told us not to blow it
Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile – David BowieStarman

Starman in Red Roadster

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

Printed on the circuit board of a car in deep space

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

Incredible footage from SpaceX showing the historic launch of the Falcon Heavy on February 6, 2018.

Here’s stunning footage of the side boosters as they return to Earth with astounding pinpoint accuracy, just as it was depicted in the animation.

Flight profile #FalconHeavy #SpaceX

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy